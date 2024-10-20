World’s biggest book sale ‘Big Bad Wolf’ coming to Dubai: Up to 75% off

Dubai: The ‘Big Bad Wolf’, which is the biggest book sale event in the world, is returning to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), with an array of incredible deals for bibliophiles.

The sale will return for its sixth edition at Sound Stages, Dubai Studio City, from November 29 to December 9, with daily hours from 10 am to 12 am.

Visitors can expect to find two million books on sale and can avail discounts of up to 75 percent.

The 11-day sale covers a number of genres, topics, and age groups, including books on business, art, and design, as well as cookbooks and illustrated children’s titles.

Since its launch in 2009, the Big Bad Wolf Books Sale has expanded globally, visiting 38 cities in 15 countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and the African continent.