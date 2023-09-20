World’s first-ever Mike Tyson boxing gym to open in Riyadh

Riyadh: The world’s first Mike Tyson boxing gym is scheduled to open in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh next month. The gym will be headed by Joe Gallagher, a celebrated boxing trainer.

Turki Alalshikh, head of Riyadh Season, announced an agreement on Tuesday, September 19, with Gallagher, as part of the Riyadh Season festival.

It coincides with the upcoming WBC “Battle of the Baddest” event, scheduled for Saturday, October 28, which will feature a highly anticipated bout between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury.

Alalshikh said, “Entertainment is a universal language, transcending conventional barriers and in turn promotes inclusion by bringing people together around a shared experience and form of art.

“That’s why we’ve made boxing such an integral part of Riyadh Season, and it’s why we’re proud to partner with Joe Gallagher on this exciting opportunity,” he added.

Under the agreement, former World Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson will play an active role in managing the gym.

Gallagher will be responsible for managing and overseeing the world-first Mike Tyson Boxing Gym.

Expressing his anticipation for the project, Gallagher said, “I am excited to be a part of this exciting venture in a growing market where boxing is becoming popular.