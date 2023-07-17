Big bout: Tyson Fury, Ngannou to face off in Saudi Arabia

Boxing heavyweight world champion, Tyson Fury and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Francis Ngannou will face off in Saudi Arabia on October 28.

The announcement of the crossover came after months of speculation. The fight will take place in a regulation boxing ring under boxing rules, including three ringside judges using the 10-point must system.

However, Fury will not defend his WBC title.

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou

Fury was anticipated to declare a bout with IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA heavyweight champion Oleksander Usyk, in a fight to bring together the world titles.

According to ArabianBusiness reports, Fury said that Ngannou is known as the hardest puncher in the world, “However let’s see how he reacts when he gets hit by the Big GK (Gypsy King). Are you ready Francis Nagannou?

Fury, born in Britain to an Irish Traveller family, is known as the “Gypsy King” (GK).

While taking to a Twitter handle Nagannou responded to Fury and said, “I have desperately been waiting to meet Tyson Fury in the ring for the past three years. My dream was always to box the best.”

I’ve been ready the past 3 years 🙄 https://t.co/AzACbbRPBI — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 11, 2023

On his way to becoming the heavyweight champion of the UFC, Ngannou earned a reputation for being a formidable puncher. He held that title until he quit in January 2022 because he had a bad relationship with the organisation’s president, Dana White.

Ngannou revealed a crossover bout with Fury after the latter beat Dillian Whyte in April 2022.