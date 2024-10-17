World’s first Ronnie O’Sullivan Snooker Academy opens in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The highly-anticipated Ronnie O’Sullivan Snooker Academy has recently opened in Boulevard City, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This academy is the first of its kind in the world.

The General Entertainment Authority (GEA)’s CEO, Faisal Bafarat, inaugurated the academy, attended by world snooker champion Ronnie O’Sullivan and Saudi Snooker Federation President Dr. Nasser Al-Shammari.

Ronnie O’Sullivan performed the inaugural shot on the academy’s main table at the launch, which attracted VIPs and special guests.

Photo: @Turki_alalshikh/X

The opening of the academy enhances snooker’s presence, offering a significant platform for fans to enhance their skills and participate in local and international tournaments.

The ceremony featured an interactive presentation showcasing Saudi Vision 2030 and its future aspirations in supporting various sports, alongside the academy’s vision to become a leading center for nurturing young snooker talents.