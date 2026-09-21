World’s largest cinema screen coming to Hyderabad: Reports

Hyderabad may soon be ready to make movie history and this time, it could be on a screen so massive that the entire cinema experience gets a whole new meaning.

The city, already known for its grand theatres and passionate movie-going culture, is reportedly gearing up for another major addition. If the latest reports are anything to go by, Hyderabad could soon be home to one of the world’s largest cinema screens, in a major collaboration between Asian Cinemas and Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Asian Cinemas joins hands with Chiranjeevi?

Asian Cinemas, one of the leading film exhibitors in Telangana, is reportedly set to partner with Chiranjeevi for an ambitious premium cinema project in Hyderabad’s Financial District.

The proposed property is expected to offer a larger-than-life movie-watching experience, with the screen planned on a massive scale. The project could be named Asian Chiranjeevi Cinemas (ACC) or Asian Megastar Cinemas (AMC), though there is no official confirmation on the name yet.

The collaboration is already generating buzz among movie lovers, particularly because of the scale being discussed. If the proposed screen meets or exceeds the dimensions of some of the world’s biggest operating cinema screens, Hyderabad could once again find itself in the global spotlight.

World’s largest cinema screens

Currently, Traumpalast Leonberg in Germany holds the Guinness World Record for the largest operating cinema screen. Its screen measures around 127 feet wide and 69 feet tall, covering approximately 8,770 square feet. The theatre has a capacity of 574 recliners and features IMAX dual laser technology.

Another massive screen is located at Royal Cinemas 14 IMAX Dual Laser in Pooler, Georgia, USA. Its screen measures approximately 101 feet wide and 76.2 feet tall, covering around 7,696 square feet, with a capacity of 363 recliners.

The proposed Asian Cinemas-Chiranjeevi project is attracting attention because of its reported scale. If the final screen dimensions match or surpass these existing benchmarks, it could potentially place Hyderabad among the destinations known for some of the world’s biggest cinema screens.

More details about the premium property, screen size, technology and official name are expected to be announced soon.