Hyderabad is not just becoming a bigger hub for films; it is fast becoming a playground for Tollywood stars looking to cash in on the business of cinema. From Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun to Ravi Teja, several Telugu stars have already stepped into the theatrical exhibition business. And the latest name looking to expand his presence is Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda’s new theatre in Hyderabad?

Vijay Deverakonda, who already owns a multiplex in Mahabubnagar, is reportedly eyeing another theatre in Hyderabad. As per latest reports, the actor is considering setting up a new multiplex in Malkajgiri or Medchal, targeting the rapidly developing areas of North Hyderabad.

The proposed project is expected to be a collaboration with the Asian Group, following the business model of his existing venture, AVD Cinemas (Asian Vijay Deverakonda Cinemas) in Mahabubnagar. However, the project is still said to be in its very early stages, and no final location has been confirmed yet.

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If the plan materialises, Vijay will further expand his presence in the exhibition business and take his multiplex brand closer to Hyderabad’s growing middle-class audience in the northern parts of the city.

Interestingly, areas around Medchal and Malkajgiri already have several established cinema options, including Asian Cineplanet in Kompally and Asian Mukund Cinema in Medchal.

Tollywood actors who already own theatres in Hyderabad

Vijay Deverakonda is only the latest name in a growing list of Telugu stars who have entered the theatrical exhibition space.

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest names in the segment with AMB Cinemas, his collaboration with the Asian Group. After establishing AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli, the brand has been expanding further in Hyderabad. AMB Classic Victory is also set to bring an IMAX experience back to Hyderabad, with Asian Cinemas announcing a three-location IMAX partnership, including two locations in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun has also entered the multiplex business with AAA Cinemas, while Allu Cinemas has further strengthened the actor’s presence in the exhibition space.

Ravi Teja too has entered the business with ART Cinemas, adding another star name to Hyderabad’s growing list of celebrity-backed theatre ventures.

And the competition could become even bigger. Recent reports suggest that Jr NTR and Ram Charan are also looking at entering the multiplex business. Reports have linked Jr NTR with plans for a premium multiplex in Hyderabad, while Ram Charan is reportedly exploring a theatre venture in association with the Asian Group.

Hyderabad’s theatre business is booming

The growing involvement of actors in theatrical exhibition reflects how Hyderabad’s cinema business is evolving. Stars are no longer limiting themselves to acting, production or endorsements; owning and operating premium cinema spaces is emerging as another attractive business opportunity.

With multiplexes promising upgraded screens, luxury seating, advanced projection, premium sound and better food and beverage experiences, the city’s theatre market is rapidly moving beyond the traditional single-screen model.