Gachibowli’s star power is no longer limited to film shoots or celebrity homes. The bustling western suburb is fast transforming into Tollywood‘s new cinema capital, with some of the industry’s biggest names investing in premium multiplexes. What was once just a thriving IT hub is now becoming a hotspot for luxury movie experiences, and the trend shows no signs of slowing down.

Jr NTR likely to enter the multiplex business

The list of celebrity-owned theatres in Hyderabad may soon get even bigger. According to industry buzz, Jr NTR is planning to launch his own premium multiplex in or around Gachibowli.

While there has been no official confirmation from the actor or his team, a latest report in Great Andhra suggest that discussions surrounding the project are already underway, creating excitement among movie lovers and industry insiders alike.

Gachibowli is believed to have been chosen due to its rapid growth as one of Hyderabad’s busiest commercial and entertainment hubs. With thousands of professionals, families and students living in the area, the locality has emerged as an ideal destination for premium cinema experiences.

If the project materialises, it will mark Jr NTR’s entry into the cinema exhibition business and further strengthen his presence beyond acting.

Tollywood stars are betting big on multiplexes

Owning a premium cinema has become the latest trend among Telugu film stars, with several leading actors expanding their presence beyond filmmaking and into exhibition.

Allu Arjun recently expanded his business with Allu Cinemas in Kokapet, one of Hyderabad’s fastest-growing neighbourhoods. The actor is also associated with AAA Cinemas in Ameerpet, developed in partnership with Asian Cinemas.

Mahesh Babu was among the first Tollywood stars to make a mark in the segment with AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli. Launched in collaboration with Asian Cinemas, the multiplex has become one of Hyderabad’s most popular destinations for moviegoers because of its premium screens and luxurious experience.

Ravi Teja also joined the trend by launching ART Cinemas, developed with Asian Cinemas. The multiplex serves audiences in Hyderabad’s eastern corridor.

Interestingly, while ART Cinemas caters to the eastern part of the city, Gachibowli continues to attract major investments due to its booming residential, commercial and entertainment landscape, making it a preferred destination for celebrity-backed multiplexes.

If Jr NTR’s reported plans take shape, the trend of Tollywood stars investing in premium cinema chains is expected to gather even more momentum.

Celebrity-owned theatres in Hyderabad