World’s largest eye wear manufacturing unit by Lenskart to open at Tukkuguda

Hyderabad: Lenskart, a leading eyewear brand globally, is set to establish a massive eyewear manufacturing facility in the state. This facility, which will be one of the largest and most advanced in the world, is planned at the Non-SEZ General Park in Tukkuguda, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The project involves an investment of Rs 1,500 crores and is expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for approximately 1,600 people.

The facility will utilize cutting-edge technology to produce eyewear and related products, setting new standards for quality and innovation in the eyewear manufacturing sector, the firm said.

The products manufactured here will not only cater to the Indian market but will also be exported globally, further expanding Lenskart’s international reach.

Currently, Lenskart exports its products to several countries, including Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and others. The establishment of this mega plant is expected to further expand Lenskart’s global presence.

MoU signed last year

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Lenskart Solutions Private Limited and the Government of Telangana on December 8 last year. As part of this agreement, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the project.

This initiative is seen as a milestone in India’s manufacturing sector and is expected to enhance Telangana’s reputation as a hub for advanced manufacturing.

The facility will play a crucial role in setting new benchmarks for quality and innovation in eyewear production. It will also contribute significantly to the state’s economic growth and international trade.

Lenskart already operates an advanced manufacturing unit in Rajasthan.

The new facility in Telangana is expected to be completed within two years and will reach full production capacity within four years.