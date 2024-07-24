UAE makes it to top 10 world’s most powerful passports list

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made it to the top 10 of the world’s most powerful passports on the 2024 Henley Passport Index for the first time.
The country ranked 9th globally, offers visa-free entry to 185 countries and territories through its passport.
The passport has climbed 53 places in the ranking since the inception of the Henley Passport Index in 2006, adding 152 destinations and achieving a remarkable rise from its 62nd position.
“This is the result of deliberate and concerted efforts by the Emirati government to position the UAE as a global hub for business, tourism, and investment.”
“Our research has consistently shown a strong correlation between a country’s visa-free score and its economic prosperity. Nations with higher visa-free scores tend to enjoy greater GDP per capita, increased foreign direct investment and more robust international trade relationships.”Chief executive of Henley & Partners, Juerg Steffen
List of 185 countries where UAE citizens can travel visa-free
- Albania
- Andorra
- Angola
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Aruba
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bermuda
- Bolivia
- Bonaire Sint Eustatius and Saba
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Cape Verde Islands
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Comoro Islands
- Congo (Rep.)
- Cook Islands
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cuba
- Curacao
- Cyprus
- Czechia
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Equatorial Guinea
- Estonia
- eSwatini
- Ethiopia
- Faroe Islands
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- French Guiana
- French Polynesia
- French West Indies
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Hong Kong (SAR China)
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macao (SAR China)
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Mali
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mayotte
- Mexico
- Micronesia
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nauru
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niue
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Palau Islands
- Palestinian Territory
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Reunion
- Romania
- Russian Federation
- Rwanda
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- Somalia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- St. Lucia
- St. Maarten
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- The Gambia
- Timor-Leste
- Tonga
- Tunisia
- Turkiye
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Tuvalu
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Vatican City
- Yemen
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
Top 10 most powerful passports in 2024
- Singapore (195 destinations)
- France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain (192)
- Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, South Korea, Sweden (191)
- Belgium, Denmark, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom (190)
- Australia, Portugal (189)
- Greece, Poland (188)
- Canada, Czechia, Hungary, Malta (187)
- United States (186)
- Estonia, Lithuania, United Arab Emirates (185)
- Iceland, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia (184)