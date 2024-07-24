UAE makes it to top 10 world’s most powerful passports list

The country, ranked 9th globally, offers visa-free entry to 185 countries and territories through its passport.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th July 2024 3:58 pm IST
World's most powerful passports in 2024: UAE makes it to top 10 for first time
UAE passport (Photo: X)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made it to the top 10 of the world’s most powerful passports on the 2024 Henley Passport Index for the first time.

The country ranked 9th globally, offers visa-free entry to 185 countries and territories through its passport.

The passport has climbed 53 places in the ranking since the inception of the Henley Passport Index in 2006, adding 152 destinations and achieving a remarkable rise from its 62nd position.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
This supermarket in UAE introduces India’s UPI payment system

“This is the result of deliberate and concerted efforts by the Emirati government to position the UAE as a global hub for business, tourism, and investment.”

“Our research has consistently shown a strong correlation between a country’s visa-free score and its economic prosperity. Nations with higher visa-free scores tend to enjoy greater GDP per capita, increased foreign direct investment and more robust international trade relationships.”

Chief executive of Henley & Partners, Juerg Steffen

List of 185 countries where UAE citizens can travel visa-free

  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. Angola
  4. Antigua and Barbuda
  5. Argentina
  6. Armenia
  7. Aruba
  8. Austria
  9. Azerbaijan
  10. Bahamas
  11. Bahrain
  12. Bangladesh
  13. Barbados
  14. Belarus
  15. Belgium
  16. Bermuda
  17. Bolivia
  18. Bonaire Sint Eustatius and Saba
  19. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  20. Botswana
  21. Brazil
  22. Brunei
  23. Bulgaria
  24. Burkina Faso
  25. Burundi
  26. Cambodia
  27. Cameroon
  28. Canada
  29. Cape Verde Islands
  30. Central African Republic
  31. Chad
  32. Chile
  33. China
  34. Colombia
  35. Comoro Islands
  36. Congo (Rep.)
  37. Cook Islands
  38. Costa Rica
  39. Croatia
  40. Cuba
  41. Curacao
  42. Cyprus
  43. Czechia
  44. Denmark
  45. Djibouti
  46. Dominica
  47. Dominican Republic
  48. Ecuador
  49. Egypt
  50. El Salvador
  51. Equatorial Guinea
  52. Estonia
  53. eSwatini
  54. Ethiopia
  55. Faroe Islands
  56. Fiji
  57. Finland
  58. France
  59. French Guiana
  60. French Polynesia
  61. French West Indies
  62. Georgia
  63. Germany
  64. Greece
  65. Greenland
  66. Grenada
  67. Guatemala
  68. Guinea
  69. Guinea-Bissau
  70. Guyana
  71. Haiti
  72. Honduras
  73. Hong Kong (SAR China)
  74. Hungary
  75. Iceland
  76. Indonesia
  77. Iran
  78. Iraq
  79. Ireland
  80. Israel
  81. Italy
  82. Jamaica
  83. Japan
  84. Jordan
  85. Kazakhstan
  86. Kenya
  87. Kiribati
  88. Kosovo
  89. Kuwait
  90. Kyrgyzstan
  91. Laos
  92. Latvia
  93. Lebanon
  94. Liechtenstein
  95. Lithuania
  96. Luxembourg
  97. Macao (SAR China)
  98. Madagascar
  99. Malawi
  100. Malaysia
  101. Maldives
  102. Mali
  103. Malta
  104. Marshall Islands
  105. Mauritania
  106. Mauritius
  107. Mayotte
  108. Mexico
  109. Micronesia
  110. Moldova
  111. Monaco
  112. Mongolia
  113. Montenegro
  114. Morocco
  115. Mozambique
  116. Namibia
  117. Nauru
  118. Nepal
  119. Netherlands
  120. New Caledonia
  121. New Zealand
  122. Nicaragua
  123. Niue
  124. North Macedonia
  125. Norway
  126. Oman
  127. Pakistan
  128. Palau Islands
  129. Palestinian Territory
  130. Panama
  131. Paraguay
  132. Peru
  133. Philippines
  134. Poland
  135. Portugal
  136. Qatar
  137. Reunion
  138. Romania
  139. Russian Federation
  140. Rwanda
  141. Samoa
  142. San Marino
  143. Sao Tome and Principe
  144. Saudi Arabia
  145. Senegal
  146. Serbia
  147. Seychelles
  148. Sierra Leone
  149. Singapore
  150. Slovakia
  151. Slovenia
  152. Solomon Islands
  153. Somalia
  154. South Africa
  155. South Korea
  156. Spain
  157. Sri Lanka
  158. St. Kitts and Nevis
  159. St. Lucia
  160. St. Maarten
  161. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  162. Sudan
  163. Suriname
  164. Sweden
  165. Switzerland
  166. Syria
  167. Tajikistan
  168. Tanzania
  169. Thailand
  170. The Gambia
  171. Timor-Leste
  172. Tonga
  173. Tunisia
  174. Turkiye
  175. Turks and Caicos Islands
  176. Tuvalu
  177. Ukraine
  178. United Kingdom
  179. Uruguay
  180. Uzbekistan
  181. Vanuatu
  182. Vatican City
  183. Yemen
  184. Zambia
  185. Zimbabwe

Top 10 most powerful passports in 2024

  1. Singapore (195 destinations)
  2. France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain (192)
  3. Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, South Korea, Sweden (191)
  4. Belgium, Denmark, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom (190)
  5. Australia, Portugal (189)
  6. Greece, Poland (188)
  7. Canada, Czechia, Hungary, Malta (187)
  8. United States (186)
  9. Estonia, Lithuania, United Arab Emirates (185)
  10. Iceland, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia (184)

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th July 2024 3:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button