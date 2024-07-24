UAE makes it to top 10 world’s most powerful passports list

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made it to the top 10 of the world’s most powerful passports on the 2024 Henley Passport Index for the first time.

The country ranked 9th globally, offers visa-free entry to 185 countries and territories through its passport.

The passport has climbed 53 places in the ranking since the inception of the Henley Passport Index in 2006, adding 152 destinations and achieving a remarkable rise from its 62nd position.

“This is the result of deliberate and concerted efforts by the Emirati government to position the UAE as a global hub for business, tourism, and investment.” “Our research has consistently shown a strong correlation between a country’s visa-free score and its economic prosperity. Nations with higher visa-free scores tend to enjoy greater GDP per capita, increased foreign direct investment and more robust international trade relationships.” Chief executive of Henley & Partners, Juerg Steffen

List of 185 countries where UAE citizens can travel visa-free

Albania Andorra Angola Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Bermuda Bolivia Bonaire Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoro Islands Congo (Rep.) Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czechia Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Estonia eSwatini Ethiopia Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French West Indies Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Honduras Hong Kong (SAR China) Hungary Iceland Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao (SAR China) Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niue North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Islands Palestinian Territory Panama Paraguay Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Korea Spain Sri Lanka St. Kitts and Nevis St. Lucia St. Maarten Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Sudan Suriname Sweden Switzerland Syria Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand The Gambia Timor-Leste Tonga Tunisia Turkiye Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Ukraine United Kingdom Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Top 10 most powerful passports in 2024