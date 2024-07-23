This supermarket in UAE introduces India’s UPI payment system

Abu Dhabi: In a significant step in fostering United Arab Emirates (UAE)-India economic cooperation, Al Maya Supermarkets, a leading supermarket chain in the UAE has announced the acceptance of India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payments across its outlets in the country.

The first UPI transaction at a supermarket was recently conducted in the presence of Yatin Patel, the Deputy Consul General of India in Dubai.

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group highlighted the convenience and benefits that UPI payments will bring to Indian customers.

“We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this innovative payment solution in the UAE. The introduction of UPI will not only enhance the shopping experience for our customers but also strengthen the economic ties between India and the UAE,” said Vachani.

He said that the UPI payment services are expected to enhance convenience and seamless transactions for Indian visitors, creating a win-win situation for both nations, particularly UAE, a major Indian tourist destination due to its global success.

“With UPI’s proven track record and its growing acceptance worldwide, we are confident that this will pave the way for more seamless and efficient transactions, benefiting not just our customers but also the broader economy,” he added.