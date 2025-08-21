‘World’s nicest judge’ Frank Caprio dies at 88 after cancer battle

US celebrity judge, Frank Caprio, also known as the nicest judge in the world, passed away at the age of 88 on Wednesday, August 20.

In a statement shared on his account, with 3 million Instagram followers, it read, “Judge Frank Caprio passed away peacefully at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.”

Caprio served on the Providence Municipal Court in Rhode Island, which became the namesake and setting for his show, Caught in Providence. He first went viral when videos from his courtroom were posted on social media, showing heartfelt interactions with people.

He was known to give fair verdicts to the people standing before him and later starred in a show based on his courtroom proceedings.

His show, Caught in Providence, was even nominated for three Daytime Emmys, for which Judge Caprio earned two of his own nominations in the previous year.

The statement read, “His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him.”

Before his show went on to become viral, videos of him where he invited children to sit with him and announced a “mini-judge” plushie of himself endeared him to the crowd.

Hours before his passing, the judge had posted a video on Instagram where he requested his supporters to pray for his health.

“So I ask you again if it’s not too much that you can remember me in your prayers,” the video shows Judge Caprio saying.

Judge Caprio is survived by his wife, Joyce Caprio, their five children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.