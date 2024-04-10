‘World’s oldest man’ blows 124 candles, contests Guinness World Records title

In the heart of Peru’s majestic Andean mountains lies a tale as old as time itself – a tale of longevity, resilience, and the pursuit of the elixir of life. 124-year-old Marcelino Abad, affectionately known as ‘Mashico,’ has contested the title of the world’s oldest man.

Marcelino Abad is a resident from the serene region of Huanuco, whose age-defying journey has captivated the world. Born in 1900, Abad stands as a living testament to the mysteries hidden within the rugged landscapes of Peru.

At a remarkable 124 years old, he not only surpasses the title of the oldest living man but also challenges the annals of history as a contender for the world’s oldest verified human ever.

Embraced by the tranquility of Huanuco’s lush flora and vibrant fauna, Marcelino Abad embodies a lifestyle steeped in harmony and inner peace. His remarkable health and warm demeanor stand as a testament to his unwavering spirit and resilience, allowing him to gracefully navigate through an extraordinary 12 decades of life.

On April 5, amidst the whispers of the Andean winds, Marcelino Abad celebrated his 124th birthday, a milestone marked by joy, gratitude, and a touch of magic amd making him eligible to contest the title of the world’s oldest man.

His longevity secrets, shrouded in simplicity yet profound in impact, include a diet rich in fruits and lamb meat, a nod to the nourishing traditions of his land.

Not to be overlooked is his affinity for chewing coca leaves, a cherished practice in Peru’s Andean communities that adds a touch of cultural richness to his remarkable journey to becoming the world’s oldest man alive after Venezuelan record-holder, Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, passed away this month at the impressive age of 114.

However the title of the world’s oldest man was awarded to Brit John Alfred Tinniswood, 111, after his death by Guinness World Records. However Peru jas decided to contest it.

As the world watches in awe, Peruvian authorities stand by Marcelino Abad, supporting his quest for recognition in the hallowed halls of the Guinness World Records by securing the title of the world’s oldest man.

Amidst the whispers of the mountains and the echoes of time, Marcelino Abad’s story serves as a beacon of hope, a testament to the enduring spirit of humanity, and a reminder that within the folds of Peru’s Andean mountains, the fountain of youth may indeed flow that will help you lead a lofe long enough to be title the world’s oldest man.