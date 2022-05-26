World’s third-largest startup ecosystem is in India: PM Modi

Hyderabad: Celebrating the completion of 20 years of the establishment of the Indian School of Business (ISB) here in Hyderabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that ISB is one of the top business schools in Asia. He said the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem and consumer market are in India.

“We all are celebrating the completion of 20 years of the establishment of ISB. Today many colleagues have got degrees and gold medals. It has been the penance of many people to take ISB to this stage of success. Remembering all of them today, I congratulate you all very much,” PM Modi said while addressing a gathering here.

“In the year 2001, Atalji dedicated it to the country. Since then, till today, about 50,000 executives have graduated from here. Today ISB is one of the top business schools in Asia,” Modi said.

Appreciating ISB for its contribution to the country, PM Modi said, “Today India is the fastest growing economy in the group of G20 countries. In the case of Smartphone Data Consumption, India is number one. If we look at the number of Internet users, then India is second in the world. India also ranks second in the world in the Global Retail Index.”

“The world’s third-largest startup ecosystem is in India. The world’s third-largest consumer market is in India,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi is in Hyderabad on Thursday to attend the graduation ceremony of Class 2022 at the Indian School of Business.