‘Worse than a mental hospital’: Kunal Kamra rejects Bigg Boss

Mumbai: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows in India. People love watching it every day for all the drama, fights, friendships, and fun. Families sit together and enjoy the show like a daily routine. It’s more than just a show—it’s an emotion for many viewers.

And one big reason behind this love is Salman Khan. His strong hosting style, fun talks, and weekend episodes make the show even more exciting. Fans wait every weekend just to watch Salman and his comments on what happened in the house.

Do You Know Kunal Kamra?

While everyone’s waiting for the next season of Bigg Boss, comedian Kunal Kamra made headlines for something unexpected. He shared that he was offered a chance to be part of the upcoming season. But his reply shocked everyone. He said:

“I would much rather check into a mental hospital…”

He posted this on Instagram, replying to a casting agent who told him that Bigg Boss is a great place to show his real self and win a huge audience. It’s still not clear whether the offer was for Bigg Boss 19 or Bigg Boss OTT 4.

Kunal Kamra in News for Other Reasons Too

Kunal Kamra is also in the news for his joke about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. After the joke, some people damaged the place where he performed, and the police filed a case. But Kunal said he will not apologize and is not afraid.

He also wrote a letter to BookMyShow, saying the platform removed his shows due to political pressure. He asked them not to block him or to give him the contact details of fans who had booked his shows.

While many stars dream of joining Bigg Boss, Kunal Kamra’s bold “no” has caught everyone’s attention.