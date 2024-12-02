‘Would love to go to Makkah’: Bigg Boss fame Rajiv Adatia [Video]

Mumbai: Rajiv Adatia, the popular social media influencer and Bigg Boss 15 contestant, recently shared his heartfelt wish to visit the Holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia. In a recent episode of his podcast, Mic Drop with Rajiv Adatia, Rajiv opened up about his curiosity and admiration for the sacred site, the Kaaba, which has fascinated him for years.

During the conversation with his close friend and actress Sana Makbul, Rajiv, who is a Hindu, expressed his deep intrigue about Makkah and its significance. “I am a Hindu and I have always wanted to go to Makkah. Because I have always been intrigued by it. If non-Muslims are allowed to go there, I would like to visit and see it,” he said, sharing his wish to experience the spiritual atmosphere of the holy place.

Sana Makbul, who had already visited Makkah for Umrah, also shared her touching experience, recalling the overwhelming emotions she felt sitting in front of the Kaaba. “It was so moving. I would cry like a baby just being there,” she said, describing the deep spiritual connection she felt during her visit.

Rajiv’s open-mindedness and respect for different religions have earned him admiration from his followers.

One fan expressed their admiration, writing, “Rajiv, you are an inspiration for all the youth.” Another added, “Rajiv, there’s always respect for you.” Other fans appreciated his inclusive approach, with one commenter stating, “Rajiv is such a sweetheart. He respects every religion… humanity above everything.”

“Rajiv, you’re so kind and humble. I’ve been following you since your Bigg Boss season, and you’re truly a great guy! You genuinely give off positive vibes and energy. You’re one of the greatest people in the industry. May Allah bless you, brother!” one more netizen wrote.