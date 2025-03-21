WPI to boycott Telangana CM’s iftar party over unfulfilled promises

Hyderabad: The Welfare Party of India (WPI) has called for boycotting Telangana government’s sponsored iftar party due to unfulfilled promises and no Muslim representation in the cabinet.

The Telangana government is yet to announce the date for annual state iftar.

WPI Telangana president, Syed Kamal Ather, general secretary advocate Mohammad Waseem and other members of the party listed the following reasons for the boycott.

No Muslim Minister in the Telangana Cabinet – The Congress government has completely sidelined the Muslim community from governance.

No Minority Commission Chairman for the Past 18 Months – Important minority welfare institutions remain leaderless, affecting key welfare programs.

No MLC Seat Given to Muslim leaders: despite electoral promises, no Muslim leader has been nominated to the Legislative Council.

Increase in Communal Violence and Injustice – Telangana has witnessed a rise in attacks and targeted violence against Muslims, while the government remains silent.

Iftar Party mere symbolism: Hosting an Iftar while denying real political representation is an insult to the Muslim community’s aspirations.

In an appeal to Muslim leaders in the Congress party, the WPI urged them to boycott the state iftar in solidarity with Muslims against the Congress’s alleged anti-minority stance.

A few Hyderabad-based activists have also called for canceling funds for the state iftar, demanding chief minister A Revanth Reddy direct the Rs 70 crore budget towards education and other welfare programmes for minorities in Telangana.