Wreath-laying ceremony of Anantnag attack martyrs

Srinagar: Army personnel pay homage to the mortal remains of Major Ashish Dhonack who was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag district, during a wreath-laying ceremony at Chinar Corps headquarters at Badami Bagh, in Srinagar district, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo) Srinagar: Army personnel pay homage to the mortal remains of Colonel Manpreet Singh who was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag district, during a wreath-laying ceremony at Chinar Corps headquarters at Badami Bagh, in Srinagar district, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo) Srinagar: Army personnel pay homage to the mortal remains of Major Aashish Dhonack who was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag district, during a wreath-laying ceremony at Chinar Corps headquarters at Badami Bagh, in Srinagar district, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo) Srinagar: Army personnel pay homage to the mortal remains of Major Ashish Dhonack who was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag district, during a wreath-laying ceremony at Chinar Corps headquarters at Badami Bagh, in Srinagar district, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo) **EDS: TO GO WITH STORY** Srinagar: Commander of the Kashmir based XV Corps Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai pays homage to the mortal remains of Colonel Manpreet Singh who was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag district, during a wreath-laying ceremony at Chinar Corps headquarters at Badami Bagh, in Srinagar district, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo) Srinagar: Commander of the Kashmir based XV Corps Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai pays homage to the mortal remains of Colonel Manpreet Singh who was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag district, during a wreath-laying ceremony at Chinar Corps headquarters at Badami Bagh, in Srinagar district, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)