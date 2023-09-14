Wreath-laying ceremony of Anantnag attack martyrs

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th September 2023 11:32 pm IST
Srinagar: Army personnel pay homage to the mortal remains of Major Ashish Dhonack who was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag district, during a wreath-laying ceremony at Chinar Corps headquarters at Badami Bagh, in Srinagar district, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)

