Wrestler Sushil Kumar gets interim bail in murder case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday granted interim bail to wrestler and two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar who was arrested in connection with the case of murder of a former junior national wrestling champion, Sagar Dhankar.

Sushil Kumar’s counsel Pradeep Rana told IANS that his client has got interim bail to look after his ailing wife.

“Savi — his wife, is ill. He wanted to meet her during this crucial time. The court heard the matter and allowed the interim bail,” Rana said.

Sushil was lodged at Tihar Jail. He is facing murder charges.

As of now, the police have arrested 18 people in connection with the matter.

Two chargesheets have been filed against Sushil Kumar and others by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.

The case is pending before Rohini Court.