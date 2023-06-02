Wrestlers national heroes, must not get swayed by politicians: Haryana HM

Several Olympic and World Championship medal-winning wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat, have been protesting for Singh's arrest.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 2nd June 2023 11:38 pm IST
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday called the protesting wrestlers “national heroes” as he advised them against being used by opposition party leaders for their gains.

The BJP leader said the sentiments of the whole country are with the wrestlers but they “should not get sacrificed for their (opposition’s) political interests.”

Also Read
MP with heinous allegations safe in PM’s ‘suraksha kavach’: Rahul on wrestlers’ issue

A large number of wrestlers have been on protest since April demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom they have accused of molesting several female players.

MS Education Academy

Vij, according to a statement, said, “somewhere there is a mahapanchayat or somewhere a dharna, but the players must come out of the clutches of these opposition people quick.”

The minister said the government is “listening” to the players and FIRs have also been registered on their complaint, “but the matter has got a little spoiled because they have got caught in the clutch of the opposition.”

A mahapanchayat held in Kurukshetra on Friday threatened to intensify the agitation for the arrest of Singh, who is also a BJP MP, and bring the protesting wrestlers again to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, if the government doesn’t act within a week.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, invoking the 2020-21 farmers’ protest that forced the Centre to repeal three farm laws, said farmers will take these “children”, as he referred to the wrestlers, to Jantar Mantar on June 9.

In solidarity with the sportspersons, farmer outfits in Uttar Pradesh held a “khap mahapanchayat” on Thursday and protests were held in Punjab and Haryana.

Several Olympic and World Championship medal-winning wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat, have been protesting for Singh’s arrest.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 2nd June 2023 11:38 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button