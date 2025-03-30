X faces outages, sparks meme fest

Users of Elon Musk’s X platform, formerly known as Twitter, reported huge outages on the social media platform.

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks online outages, around 364 reports were recorded at 7:42 pm (IST) from users in India.

As soon as X went down, meme fest started. Here are some of them.

Twitter goes down literally every two days, it’s ridiculous. — Neal 🇦🇺 (@NealGardner_) March 30, 2025

X is down again. Damn — Repost (@realstephenchoi) March 30, 2025

Hey guys is X down for you??? pic.twitter.com/b4e6YSmh5B — daily creature | 🏳️‍⚧️They/Them (@unemployednNo1) March 30, 2025

ChatGPT down

Earlier today, popular AI tool ChatGPT reported outages for several users. According to NDTV, a surge in demand for its new Studio Ghibli-style image generation feature led to its downfall.

“We are sorry, an error occurred. Please retry after a few minutes,” or “It seems this application has become very popular, and its available rate limit has been reached. Please retry after a few minutes,” said ChatGPT.

The issue was escalated around 4 pm. Downdetector recorded a sharp rise in issues with ChatGPT, with 219 reports starting at 4:19 pm