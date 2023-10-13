X users report outage globally, service restored

X was up again after almost an hour-long outage

13th October 2023
According to outage monitoring portal Downdetector, the outage started around 7.30 pm before being fixed in about an hour.

“Twitter seems utterly broken again. Probably just Musk playing 5D chess and us unable to comprehend the genius of it,” an X user posted. Another posted: “Everyone running to Instagram to find out if Twitter is down”.

While 52 per cent users on Downdetector reported issues with X mobile app, around 44 per cent cited problems with the website.

