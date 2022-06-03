Xiaomi appoints Alvin Tse as India head, Manu Jain moves to global role

Bengaluru: Global tech company Xiaomi on Friday announced a major rejig at the very top, appointing Alvin Tse as General Manager, Xiaomi India. After seven years in India, Manu Kumar Jain has been transitioned to a global role as Group Vice President.

Alvin, a Xiaomi Global founding team member, a POCO founding member and former General Manager of Xiaomi Indonesia, will join hands with the Xiaomi India leadership team and support the company’s next phase of growth, the company said in a statement.

Since the transition of Jain, Xiaomi India leadership team now has Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer; Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, and Sameer BS Rao, Chief Financial Officer.

“They have been leading the India business fairly independently and will continue to be a strong driving force behind the brand,” said the company.

To further strengthen the India leadership team, Anuj Sharma will rejoin Xiaomi India as its Chief Marketing Officer.

In his role, Sharma will spearhead the overall brand and marketing strategy.

He will play an instrumental role in bolstering Xiaomi’s connect with consumers across the nation.

Being a British national, Alvin has helped Xiaomi expand successfully into many global markets.

Educated at Stanford University and having worked across four of the largest smartphone and internet markets in the world, “Alvin enjoys bridging markets, people, and opportunities,” said the company.

Xiaomi led the India smartphone market in Q1 2022 (January-March) with a 23 per cent shipment share.

The brand reached its highest ever retail ASP, registering 24 per cent YoY growth, according to Counterpoint Research.