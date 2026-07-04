Kunafa Chocolate. Matilda Cake. Crookie. Cocomisu. Hyderabad loves trending, viral desserts from around the world. We are a city that will happily queue up for the latest culinary craze that dominates our social media feeds.

For the longest time, Ashmeet Singh Dua’s brand Xocolatl has been tapping into this love brilliantly, translating the global hype to a local palate.

So, when Siasat.com tested a package of their classic bakes, it was no surprise that they carried that same level of precision and crowd-pleasing mastery. After all, a bakery can only pull off high-flying, viral desserts if its foundation is rock solid.

Here is how their three most best-selling, classic staples held up under our taste test.

Decadence is the word for Xocolatl

A basic chocolate cake is the baseline which makes or breaks a bakery’s name. So we started with Xocolatl’s Signature Chocolate Cake, a version which is unapologetically rich and built for true chocoholics. At first glance, it might seem plain and simple with only glossy ganache drip and frosted rosettes as the decor. But cut into the cake and the thin layers of chocolate cake, ganache and frosting are where the magic lies. The use of premium cacao shines in every bite, maintaining a balance between bitter and sweet flavours while keeping the indulgence at an all-time high.

Image Source: Special Arrangement

After getting a sugar rush from the cake, the Chocolate and Whipped Salted Caramel Cake Slice was our saviour with its light, aerated whipped caramel and the hit of salt. The contrast between the dense sponge and the airy caramel mousse makes it exceptionally easy to finish in one sitting. Easily the highlight of the show, this slice was the standout of the trio for Siasat.com.