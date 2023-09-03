Y S Rajasekhara Reddy’s commitment for farmers, poor was unparalleled: Digvijaya

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy introduced and implemented several welfare schemes helping the poor that were the key policies of the party.

His (Rajasekhara Reddy) commitment for the farmers and the poor was unparalleled, Singh, said during a book release function organised here on the occasion of Reddy’s death anniversary today.

“Today as we pay homage to Rajasekhara Reddy, let us be very clear that the policies that he implemented were the policies of the Congress party, were the policies of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawahar Lal Nehru. They were the policies of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi which he continued and effectively implemented as a Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh helping the poor. This is something which we have to understand,” Singh said.

The veteran Congress leader, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, said the basic policies taken up by Reddy were pro-poor, pro-deprived sections and pro-minorities.

“Free power to farmers, health insurance scheme, free ambulance service, housing scheme, MSP to paddy farmers, irrigation projects, fee reimbursement scheme and reservation to minorities in professional institutions. And his dealing with the Naxalite movement. When he became the Chief Minister, there was a strong Naxalite movement. But he politically…intelligently brought them (people involved in the movement) into the mainstream,” Singh said.

“Had Rajasekhara Reddy not been snatched away, things would have been much different in Andhra Pradesh and in Telangana today,” Singh said adding Reddy was not only a political leader but a strategist. “A friend of the poor and minorities…a Gandhian in his own way,” he said.

Singh further said Rajasekhara Reddy initiated the importance of ‘padayatra’ into the Indian politics. “His 1,400 km walk made a huge difference. It was his leadership which ultimately brought the change and we won back Andhra Pradesh. If you see the results…if Andhra Pradesh state had not given us the kind of mandate which it gave us in 2004 and 2009 Parliament elections, probably UPA government may not have been formed,” he said.

Reddy had walked his way to power in 2004 after undertaking a foot march in the then undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2003.

Reddy led the Congress to a grand victory in the 2004 Legislative Assembly elections in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He returned to power in 2009, but died in a chopper crash on this day in 2009 in the Nallamala forest range soon after assuming office for the second term.

Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said: “We have got challenges in the country. We have a leadership in the country who has scant respect for the Constitution and the biggest challenge the way the polarisation is taking place in the country. I wish we had Rajasekhara Reddy to fight these challenges”.

Telangana Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy among other party leaders were present on the occasion.