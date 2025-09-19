‘Ya Ali’ singer Zubeen Garg passes away, death reason revealed

Mumbai: Celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, best known for Bollywood song ‘Ya Ali’, has passed away following a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was 52.

According to reports, local authorities rescued Zubeen from the sea and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was placed under intensive care. Despite doctors’ efforts, he could not be revived.

Zubeen was in Singapore to attend the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on September 20. His sudden demise has left fans in shock.

The music fraternity is mourning the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg, remembering him as a voice that transcended generations and languages.

I am devastated and in disbelief. May his soul rest in peace.. #ZubeenGarg — ARMAAN ✦ (@ArmaanMalik22) September 19, 2025

Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of our cultural icon Zubeen Garg.



His voice, music, and indomitable spirit inspired generations across Assam and beyond.



My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans, and loved ones.



Rest in peace, Legend 💔🙏#ZubeenGarg pic.twitter.com/A11tVpQY43 — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) September 19, 2025

Often hailed as the Voice of Assam, Zubeen rose to national fame with his soulful track Ya Ali from the film Gangster (2006), which became a chartbuster across India. Over the years, he delivered several Bollywood hits, including Dil Tu Hi Bataa (Krrish 3) and Jaane Kya Chahe Man (Pyaar Ke Side Effects).

Beyond Bollywood, Zubeen recorded songs in Assamese, Bengali, Nepali, and many other regional languages, earning him a loyal following across diverse audiences. His untimely death leaves a deep void in India’s music industry.