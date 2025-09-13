Yakutpura manhole incident: HYDRAA demotes four officials

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demoted four officials after a five-year-old schoolgirl accidentally fell into an open manhole in Hyderabad’s Yakatpura area earlier this week.

Two Disaster Response Force (DRF) supervisors and two Monsoon Emergency Team (MET) members have been demoted, HYDRAA said on Friday.

It also instructed the MET team contractor to remove the two members involved.

On September 11, a video emerged on social media showing a five-year-old girl accidentally falling into the open manhole at Moula ka Chilla. She was heading to school with her mother and sister.

Her mother swiftly saved her. Fortunately, the manhole was empty.

HYDRAA launched an investigation and reviewed the CCTV footage, revealing that the manhole was left open after a cleanup drive.

In view of the incident, the HYDRAA commissioner instructed officials to ensure that all catch pits in the city have manhole covers.

If a manhole has been left open anywhere, residents are requested to report it through the phone number 9000113667.