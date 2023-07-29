Yamuna continues to flow above danger mark in Delhi

One of the reasons for the rise is being attributed to Friday night's heavy rainfall, the CWC said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th July 2023 11:20 am IST
Yamuna River
(Photo: Press Trust of India)

New Delhi: The Yamuna river in Delhi continues to flow above the danger level with the water level recorded at 205.34 m at 10 a.m on Saturday, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

BookMyMBBS

One of the reasons for the rise is being attributed to Friday night’s heavy rainfall, the CWC said.

In view of the flood-like situation, most of the people of nearby areas of the Yamuna continue to live in relief camps.

MS Education Academy

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and East Rajasthan are likely to experience light to moderate to widespread rainfall.

Also Read
Yamuna’s water level still above danger mark in Delhi

Notably, the Yamuna broke a 45-year-old record and reached its highest level at 208.65 meters on July 13, submerging several low-lying areas flooding the roads.

Last Friday, it was flowing at 208.35 metres. 

With the flood situation improving, the traffic is back on roads near the river and water has receded in waterlogged areas.

But in the wake of rising water levels, the people and the concerned authorities have been put on alert.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th July 2023 11:20 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button