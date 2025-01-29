Yamuna toxic water row: Haryana CM takes sip from river, says no poison found

The political row between the Delhi and Haryana governments does not seem to rest. In a sharp counterattack to Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s claims that Yamuna is poisonous, the Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini, on Wednesday, January 29, took a sip from the river in Delhi’s Palla village.

Videos of the Haryana chief minister taking sips from Yamuna surfaced on the internet. Speaking to reporters later, Saini described AAP’s intentions as “politically motivated and aimed at creating fear among the public.”

#WATCH | Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini takes a sip of water from the Yamuna River in Delhi's Palla Village. pic.twitter.com/v1rkJXrcbQ — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025

“An unfortunate statement by Arvind Kejriwal was given to create fear in the minds of people for his political benefits. Today, I have come here to the banks of Yamuna and took a sip of water from it. He said that the BJP government of Haryana has poisoned Yamuna,” Saini was quoted as saying by ANI.

Referring to Kejriwal’s recent allegations of ‘creating mass genocide’, the Haryana chief minister said, “He spoke about mass genocide. The water resource authority took samples from here and no poison was found in the water. Arvind Kejriwal has lied all his life,” Saini said.

What did Kejriwal say on Yamuna river

The former Delhi CM on January 27 alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana was allowing ammonia mixed Yamuna river to flow to the national capital. He claimed that had the Delhi Jal Board not stopped the water from coming into Delhi, it would have triggered a ‘mass genocide.’

“The people of Delhi get water to drink from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. In Yamuna, water flows into Delhi from Haryana. BJP’s Haryana govt has poisoned the water in Yamuna. However, the Delhi Jal Board were vigilant enough to stop that water from coming to Delhi otherwise – that would have caused mass genocide in Delhi,” Kejriwal was quoted by ANI.

He further said that the Haryana government was ‘deliberately disrupting water supply to Delhi’. “The BJP government has mixed such a kind of poison in the water that cannot be treated even by the water treatment plants. It has caused water scarcity in one-third of Delhi. Such politics is done by two enemy countries – like the USA bombed Japan with nuclear bombs. A few countries use biological weapons to poison river water. But, the same has been done by the BJP government,” Kejriwal alleged.

EC asks Kejriwal to prove Yamuna poisoning claims

The Election Commission on January 28 sought factual evidence from Kejriwal to substantiate his allegation that Haryana is poisoning the Yamuna river, as it reminded him of legal provisions that can lead to up to three years’ imprisonment for “mischievous” statements against national integration and public harmony.

In a letter to Kejriwal, the Election Commission (EC) sought by 8 pm on Wednesday the nature and extent of the chemicals used for “poisoning” the Yamuna which could have killed people in large numbers, as claimed by the AAP chief.

EC also asked Kejriwal to share details of his claim that engineers of Delhi Jal Board had actually detected and prevented it on time.

