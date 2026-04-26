Yash Chopra reveals why this song left ‘Veer-Zaara

Mumbai: The late filmmaker Yash Chopra once revealed why he chose not to keep the song ‘Ye Hum Aa Gaya Hain Kahaan’ in the final theatrical cut of his iconic film ‘Veer-Zaara’.

An old video of the late filmmaker talking to Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar has resurfaced on the Internet.

In the video, KJo asked him, “The song that we all loved a lot, part of the soundtrack was ‘Ye Hum Aa Gaya Hain Kahaan’. Beautiful song. Lata ji has sung beautifully. And the words are stunning. It’s a quintessential Yash Chopra romantic song. And it was not in the final product. What happened?”.

Yash Chopra said, “I have picturised the song. Then I put the song where it was meant to be. It was hampering the flow of the story because the song was quite near the climax. I say, then the producer in me, or you can say producer-director in me, said, ‘I shouldn’t be selfish’. Adi said, ‘Dad, this song will disturb the story. You should sacrifice the song’. With great, very heavy heart, I said, ‘Cut the song’. But now, the song has been included for the DVD viewers”.

‘Veer-Zaara’ is one of the most beloved romantic films in Indian cinema, celebrated for its emotional storytelling, music, and cross-border theme. The film was helmed by Yash Chopra, and stars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta as lovers separated by politics and time. Its cultural impact lies in promoting empathy between India and Pakistan through a human love story. The soundtrack by the late Madan Mohan became iconic, while the film reinforced the enduring appeal of old-school romance, sacrifice, and emotional cinema in Bollywood.

Over the years, the film’s soundtrack has gained a cult following with an entire generation mesmerised by the melodies which were posthumously used after the demise of Madan Mohan. The album is considered a timeless piece of art.