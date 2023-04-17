Yash Raj Films breaks ties with Ranveer Singh?

Mumbai: In a shocking turn of events, Yash Raj Films has reportedly decided to end its 12-year association with the charismatic actor Ranveer Singh. According latest reports that are floating on internet, the production company, which was crucial to Ranveer’s career, has reportedly made the difficult decision to move forward without him.

The viral news comes at a time when YRF is fully committed to their ambitious Spy Universe franchise, which has already delivered an all-time blockbuster with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and is preparing for Salman Khan‘s Tiger 3 release. There is no room for error with so much at stake and each film heavily budgeted, and YRF believes a Ranveer Singh film is not something they can work out right now, latest buzz suggested.

However, it seems like there is no truth to these rumours as a close friend of Aditya Chopra rubbished such reports. Speaking to ETimes, the source said, “Who says Adi and Yash Raj don’t want to work with Ranveer? Adi loves Ranveer and even today Ranveer doesn’t sign a single project without running it through Adi.”

Ranveer Singh, who was introduced by YRF with the hugely successful Band Baaja Baarat, has made six films with the company, with only one of them, Gunday, earning a profit. Due to the sale of OTT and satellite rights, the remaining films, which included Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Befikre, Kill Dil, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, turned out to be average grossers.

Furthermore, Ranveer Singh’s career has suffered since the pandemic, with his much-hyped film ’83 underperforming at the box office and Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus failing to make an impression.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh has Baiju Bawra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan in his kitty.