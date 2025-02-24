Yash-starrer ‘Toxic’ being shot in English and Kannada, director ensures ‘authentic experience’

Mumbai: Yash’s “Toxic” is touted to be the first ever large scale Indian film to be conceptualised, written, and filmed in both English and Kannada. Director Geetu Mohandas says the vision was to craft a narrative that resonates with audiences both in “India and globally”.

“Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” will be dubbed in multiple Indian and international languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Mohandas added: “We’ve strived to capture the nuances of the story in both Kannada and English, ensuring an authentic experience for viewers across different linguistic and cultural backgrounds.”

He said that the film “explores a collaboration of artistic vision and precision of commercial storytelling.”

“It’s a journey that transcends borders, languages, and cultural confines, designed to connect with hearts and minds worldwide,” concluded the director.

Toxic, a film jointly produced by Venkat Narayana under KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, was conceived as a global cinematic experience.

The film’s international team—including action sequences by JJ Perry, best known for his work in the John Wick and Fast & Furious franchises, and visual effects by DNEG, who recently won the BAFTA Film Award for Special Visual Effects for Dune: Part Two—was carefully assembled to match the project’s scale.

Last month, on Yash’s birthday, the makers released a “Birthday Peek” offering a glimpse into the film. Filming began in August 2024.

Producer Venkat K Narayana emphasised the film’s ambitious scope, saying, “Our goal for “Toxic” was crystal clear: a film that resonates in India and globally. From the very beginning, we were driven by a deep conviction in this story and its potential. This unwavering belief fueled our “all-in” approach, required to bring this cinematic experience to life.”

“We embraced the challenge wholeheartedly, confident that “Toxic” will not only captivate audiences worldwide but also showcase the brilliance of Indian cinema on a global stage.”