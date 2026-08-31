Yash-starrer ‘Toxic’ earns Rs 250 crore at box office

The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and was reportedly mounted on a budget of over Rs 500 crore

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A rugged man with wild hair and beard holding a dagger, set against a cloudy sky.
Toxic movie star Yash (Instagram)

New Delhi: “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups”, featuring Yash, has earned over Rs 250 crore at the domestic box office.

The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and was reportedly mounted on a budget of over Rs 500 crore. It released in Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages. According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 256.20 crore at the domestic box office. The nett collection of the film stands at Rs 214.31 crore at the domestic box office.

The film features Yash in the dual roles of Raya and Ticket and presents the actor in a new avatar. His screen presence, action sequences and larger-than-life portrayal have emerged among the highlights of the film, according to the makers.

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The film also features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi, among others.

“Toxic” is produced by VN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published:

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