Yash surprises fans at Honey Singh concert in Bengaluru

Mumbai: Kannada superstar Yash surprised everyone by joining rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh on stage at his Millionaire India Tour concert in Bengaluru. The crowd was thrilled to see the two stars together, sharing a fun and heartfelt moment.

Brothers in Struggle and Success

Honey Singh introduced Yash by saying, “We have a common story.” He felt a strong connection with Yash as both have faced struggles and reached success through hard work. Yash praised Honey Singh’s journey and said, “What really matters is love and respect. People love you—keep flying!”

A New Song Coming Soon?

During the event, Honey Singh said he wants to work with Yash and told fans to message Yash if they want the song to happen. Yash agreed and said, “Ready, brother. But you must sing in Kannada too!” Honey happily promised he will sing in Kannada, which made fans even more excited.

Yash’s surprise entry and warm welcome to Honey Singh in Kannada made the fans cheer loudly. Seeing both stars on one stage was a big treat.

Yash’s Next Movie: Toxic

Along with this fun concert moment, Yash shared that his next movie, Toxic, will release on March 19, 2026. It will come out during the Ugadi and Eid weekend and is expected to be a big hit.