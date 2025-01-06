Yash unleashes ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups’ poster ahead of birthday

Mumbai: Two days before his 38th birthday, star Yash treated his fans with the poster of his upcoming film “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups” and it exudes untamed energy.

Yash took to Instagram, where he shared the poster and captioned it: “Unleashing him…”

The poster showcases a silhouette of Yash dressed in a white tuxedo jacket and a fedora, leaning against a vintage car while blowing a ring of smoke.

The tagline, “His untamed presence is your existential crisis,” hints at a dark and enigmatic journey.

The poster evokes an international aesthetic and even has a cryptic message, laden with dark, existential allure, hinting at a gritty and compelling narrative.

The cryptic message had the date 8-1-25, and the time 10:25 AM, which seems to be a surprise for fans on the actor’s birthday.

Billed as a “Fairy Tale for Grown-ups,” the film’s phrase “unleashing him on” suggests a character of immense power and complexity. Yash’s hint at an “existential crisis” promises a film that will push the boundaries of conventional storytelling.

Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups has been directed by Geetu Mohandas.

On December 30, Yash, who is known for the ‘KGF’ franchise, urged his fans to prioritise their safety and mindfulness during his birthday celebrations. He shared a note in Kannada language and English in which he urged his fans to refrain from extravagant celebrations.

He wrote, “As the new year dawns, it’s a time for reflection, resolutions, and charting a new course. The love you all have showered on me over the years has been nothing short of phenomenal. But, there have been some unfortunate incidents too. It’s time for us to change our language of love, especially when it comes to the celebration of my birthday. The expression of your love should not be in grand gestures and gatherings. The greatest gift for me is knowing you are safe, setting positive examples, achieving your goals, and spreading joy”.

He further mentioned, “I will be busy shooting and will not be in town on my birthday. However, the warmth of your wishes will always reach me and be my constant companion, fueling my spirit and inspiring me. Stay safe, and I wish you all a very happy 2025”.