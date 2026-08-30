Yash’s ‘Toxic’ team sends legal notices over negative reviews

Mumbai: Yash-starrer “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” has landed in a fresh controversy after several YouTubers and social media users claimed that they received legal notices from the film’s team over content posted about the movie.

The controversy gained attention after reviewer Prashanth Rangaswamy shared a post claiming that he had received a legal notice from Yash and KVN Productions over his Toxic review.

Another social media user, Suraj Kumar, also shared what appeared to be an email containing a legal notice issued on behalf of KVN Monster Mind Creations LLP, the producer and copyright owner of Toxic. He wrote, “Thank You Team #Toxic For the Legal Notice on My Review.”

Screenshots circulating online suggest that some of the notices may concern the alleged unauthorised use or circulation of copyrighted footage from the film. Another creator claimed that a reel was removed following a copyright complaint.

At the same time, a separate claim that ratings and reviews for Toxic had been disabled on BookMyShow also began circulating, prompting some users to question the move and accuse the makers of trying to control negative reactions.

However, the screenshots alone do not establish that the notices were issued because the reviews were negative. If the notices concern copyrighted film footage, the dispute could instead centre around the use of protected material in review videos.

The makers of Toxic are yet to publicly address the wider criticism surrounding the notices.