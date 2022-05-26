Yasin Malik’s conviction exposed Pakistan’s terror factory: Ajmer Dargah head

New Delhi: Pakistan has been exposed of its involvement in carrying out terror activities in India with the conviction of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by an NIA Court here for waging war against India, according to Ajmer Dargah’s spiritual head.

“The real face of Pakistan is being exposed in front of the world, how Pakistan does terrorist funding in India through people like Yasin Malik, by provoking terrorism in India,” Spiritual Head of the Shrine & Hereditary Sajjadanashin of Ajmer Dargah, Dewan Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Kha Sahab said.

He further said the terror activities done by Pakistan are now in front of the world as they funded the Kashmiri separatist to carry out terror incidents in Kashmir and snatching books from innocent Kashmiris and forcefully putting guns in their hands and making them terrorists.

Malik, 56, was sentenced to life on Wednesday by a special NIA court in Delhi. He may not even challenge the sentencing in higher courts as he himself pleaded guilty.

During the previous hearing, Malik told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him which means he will spend the rest of his life in jail.

“Yasin Malik is being punished for his crimes after going through a complete judicial process”, the Dargah head said.

He also said that the judicial system of India once again proved its wisdom, independence and transparent image which is always hailed by the entire world.