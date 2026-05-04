Islamabad: Pakistani actor and host Yasir Hussain is once again making headlines and not without controversy. Known for his outspoken and often polarising opinions, Yasir has built a reputation for speaking his mind, even if it invites backlash. His latest comments on Indian audiences and television content have now reignited debate across social media.

The actor recently appeared on ARY News’ talk show Har Lamha Purjosh, hosted by Waseem Badami, where he opened up about what he believes is the decline of Pakistani dramas.

Speaking candidly, Yasir said: “Pakistani and Indian dramas have one key difference, and that is the kind of viewers they have, which creates a major distinction. Most Indian viewers watch cringe content, while Pakistani viewers are quite mature. The quality of Pakistani dramas was once very good, but when our dramas started reaching India, our standards declined.”

He further added, “Now dramas have changed because our makers began catering to the Indian market. Although Indians started watching our dramas because of their class and quality, instead of bringing them up to our standards, we declined and started making cringe dramas for them.”

Yasir Hussain’s previous statements on Indian content

This isn’t the first time Yasir Hussain has courted controversy. In the past, he had also taken a dig at Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Pathaan, calling it a “storyless video game,” a comment that led to significant trolling online.

Back in 2024, Yasir had made similarly sharp remarks about Indian television during an interview with Something Haute. He had said: “India ke paas apna drama dekha hai aapne? Jo nations ke paas ghatiya quality ka drama hai woh hamare drama dekh rahe hain. Uske alawa kon dekh raha hai Pakistani dramas? India mein toh intehaayi zeher drama hai. Hamara drama unse toh behtar hai isiliye woh dekh rahe hain.”

His latest statements are once again stirring reactions and have sparked the debate around content quality, audience preferences, and cross-border influence in entertainment.

What do you think about Yasir Hussain’s comments on Indian audiences and TV content?