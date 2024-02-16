Pak actor Yasir Hussain calls Indian TV content ‘ghatiya’ – Watch

Islamabad: Pakistani actor and host Yasir Hussain has once again stirred controversy with his outspoken views, this time taking aim at both the Pakistani and Indian television industries during a recent interview. Known for his controversial statements, Yasir did not hold back in expressing his dissatisfaction with the current state of the entertainment industry.

In an interview with Something Haute hosted by Javed Iqbal, Yasir stated, “Hamari industry koi achi industry nahi hai. Mein nahi chahta ki mera beta iss industry mein aaye. Mera dil nahi hai ki woh actor bane.” (Our industry is not a good industry. I don’t want my son to join this industry. I don’t want him to become an actor.)

When questioned about the reasons behind his opinion, Yasir elaborated, “Yeh koi kaam hai? Actor ka kaam hai ek achi acting karna. Ek field hai na apne craft ko manwaana, lekin musalsal aapko bura kaam he offer ho raha hai. TV mein bura he kaam offer ho raha hai. Jo dramein hit ho rahe hain, jinke aap reviews karti hai, woh kahan ache draamein hai?” (Is this a job? An actor’s job is to do good acting. It’s a field where you should promote your craft, but consistently, you are being offered bad work. Bad work is being offered on TV).

Yasir Hussain went on to criticize Indian dramas, suggesting that they are of inferior quality compared to Pakistani dramas.

When asked why Pakistani dramas are popular worldwide, especially in India, Yasir remarked, “India ke paas apna drama dekha hai aapne? Jo nations ke paas ghatiya quality ka drama hai woh hamare drama dekh rahe hain. Uske alawa kon dekh raha hai Pakistani dramas? India mein toh intehaayi zeher drama hai. Hamara drama unse toh behtar hai isiliye woh dekh rahe hain,” (Have you seen their dramas in India? Nations with low-quality dramas are watching our dramas. Who else is watching Pakistani dramas? Our dramas are better, that’s why they are watching.)

It’s worth noting that Yasir Hussain has a history of making controversial remarks, including previously referring to Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film “Pathaan” as a “storyless video game,” which led to significant trolling on social media.