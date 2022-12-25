Yearenders 2022: Festivities return post-Pandemic

New Delhi: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in old Delhi, Sunday, July 10, 2022. The festival commemorates the spirit of sacrifice to obey the God. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) **EDS, YEARENDERS 2022: FESTIVITIES AND GATHERINGS RETURN POST-PANDEMIC** Haridwar: Devotees gather to take a bath in the Ganga river on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, at Har Ki Pauri ghat, in Haridwar, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (PTI Photo) **EDS, YEARENDERS 2022: FESTIVITIES AND GATHERINGS RETURN POST-PANDEMIC** Puri: Devotees throng the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra during the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, in Puri, Friday, July 1, 2022. The 'Yatra' commenced Friday after two years of a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI Photo) **EDS, YEARENDERS 2022: FESTIVITIES AND GATHERINGS RETURN POST-PANDEMIC** Bikaner: Folk artists perform a 'Fire Dance' at Gramin Haat Market, in Bikaner, Monday night, March 14, 2022. (PTI Photo) **EDS, YEARENDERS 2022: FESTIVITIES AND GATHERINGS RETURN POST-PANDEMIC** Mumbai: An artist gives final touches to a goddess Durga idol ahead of the Gudi Padwa Festival, in Mumbai, Thursday, March 31, 2022. The festival of Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) **EDS, YEARENDERS 2022: FESTIVITIES AND GATHERINGS RETURN POST-PANDEMIC** Mumbai: Devotees during immersion of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' idol of Lord Ganesh at Girgaon Chowpatty, in Mumbai, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo) **EDS, YEARENDERS 2022: FESTIVITIES AND GATHERINGS RETURN POST-PANDEMIC** Murshidabad: Hindu devotees perform a ritual as part of the 'Shiva-Gajan' festival, in Murshidabad district, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (PTI Photo) **EDS, YEARENDERS 2022: FESTIVITIES AND GATHERINGS RETURN POST-PANDEMIC** Pathanamthitta: Lord Ayyappa devotees wait to offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple, in Pathanamthitta district, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo) **EDS, YEARENDERS 2022: FESTIVITIES AND GATHERINGS RETURN POST-PANDEMIC** Mumbai: Devotees pray before they form a human pyramid to break the 'dahi handi', an earthen pot filled with curd suspended in the air, as part of celebrations of 'Janmashtami' festival, at Dadar in Mumbai, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) **EDS, YEARENDERS 2022: FESTIVITIES AND GATHERINGS RETURN POST-PANDEMIC** Ranchi: Youths wearing Santa Caps at the Christmas carnival ahead of Christmas festival, in Ranchi, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)