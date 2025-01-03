Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Theatres list, ticket prices, showtimes

Hyderabad: One of the most beloved 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD) is back in theaters, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, this movie about friendship, love, and life’s adventures has won hearts for years. Now, Hyderabad gets a chance to experience it all over again on the big screen.

The response to YJHD’s re-release has been incredible. By January 2, over 12,000 tickets were sold across major cinema chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis.

What makes this re-release special is how affordable it is, with tickets priced at a minimum of Rs. 150 in many locations. Hyderabad’s theaters are hosting multiple shows to meet the high demand.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Theatres, Showtimes in Hyderabad

1. Prasads Multiplex

– Showtimes: 8:15 PM, 11:15 PM

– Ticket Price: Starting from Rs. 200

2. AAA Cinemas, Ameerpet

– Showtime: 10:05 PM

– Ticket Price: Starting from Rs. 200

3. PVR Inox Locations

– Showtimes: 1:15 PM, 4:00 PM, 6:45 PM, 10:45 PM

– Ticket Price: Rs. 150

4. AMB Cinemas

– Showtimes: 2:35 PM, 7:45 PM, 11:00 PM

– Ticket Price: Rs. 150

5. Asian CineSquare, Uppal

⁃ Showtimes: 12:30 PM, 3:45 PM, 7:00 PM

⁃ Ticket Price: Rs. 150 to Rs. 250

6. Cinepolis, Manjeera Mall

⁃ Showtimes: 1:45 PM, 4:30 PM, 8:00 PM

⁃ Ticket Price: Rs. 150

7. Miraj Cinemas, Attapur

⁃ Showtimes: 2:15 PM, 5:45 PM, 9:15 PM

⁃ Ticket Price: Rs. 150 to Rs. 250

YJHD is not just a movie; it’s a celebration of friendships and dreams. It follows the journey of four friends during a life-changing trip to Himachal Pradesh and their emotional reunion years later.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or seeing it for the first time, this is your chance to enjoy the beauty and magic of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani on the big screen. Book your tickets now and kick off 2025 with a trip down memory lane!