‘Yeh toh teaser hai…’ SRK spills some ‘inside info’ about Tiger 3

Mumbai: After the action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ teaser was unveiled, ‘Tiger ka Message’ has been lauded by the audience. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan not only praised Salman’s look but also gave inside information about the film.

SRK on Wednesday conducted an interactive session on X (formerly known as Twitter) for his fans and followers.

During the session, one of the fans asked whether he had watched the new teaser of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

To this SRK responded, “Tiger 3 is looking awesome. Bhai Bhai hi hai!!! Loved it….#Jawan.”

Tiger 3 is looking awesome. Bhai Bhai hi hai!!! Loved it….#Jawan https://t.co/2IjRUB03jR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Not only that King Khan also gave inside information about ‘Tiger 3’.

Another user asked Shah Rukh, “Have you seen #TigerKaMessage Teaser … Would you like to share your view on this KHAN SAAB #AskSRK.”

The ‘Jawan’ actor replied in a witty style, “Yeh toh teaser hai….Tiger…picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. It will be stunning (inside info de raha hoon) ha ha!!!”

Yeh toh teaser hai….Tiger…picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. It will be stunning ( inside info de raha hoon) ha ha!!! https://t.co/VWt7ERR2ie — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Makers on Wednesday shared a glimpse of the world of ‘Tiger 3’.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a video that he captioned, “Jab tak Tiger mara nahi. Tab tak Tiger hara nahi. #TigerKaMessage #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

‘Tiger Ka Message’ revealed that Tiger is in peril after being framed as Enemy Number 1! The video sets up the plot of the film that will show how Tiger goes on a life-threatening mission to hunt down his enemies in this vengeful action entertainer. Tiger wants to clear his name for his country, for his family and he won’t stop at nothing.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ is set to release on the occasion of Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. Reportedly, it also stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. However, no official announcement of Emraan’s casting has been made yet. Katrina was, however, missing from the video.

Salman and Katrina will reunite on screen after the 2019 film ‘Bharat’. Prior to it, the duo featured in hits like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ and ‘Partner.’

Meanwhile, SRK is currently enjoying the grand success of his recently released action thriller film ‘Jawan’.

Post the success of the movie, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai a few days ago. The event was attended by SRK,

Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie, Shah Rukh Khan said, “It’s a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya bring depth and strength to the characters in the film Jawan, which is directed by Atlee.

SRK also confirmed the release date of his upcoming movie ‘Dunki’ at the success event of ‘Jawan’. He said, “We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released ‘Jawan’, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release ‘Dunki’. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid.”

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. ‘Dunki’ marks the first collaboration of the ‘Chak De India’ actor with ‘3 Idiots’ fame director Hirani and ‘Pink’ actor Taapsee.