Yemen: 11 passengers injured as storm shatters glass wall at Aden airport

Videos shared on social media platforms showed women and children screaming as the storm hit the departure hall, causing the building's exterior glass to fall on top of them.

Sanaa: In an unfortunate turn of events, Aden International Airport in Yemen on Monday was hit by a severe storm, accompanied by heavy rains and strong winds, damaging the facility and injuring eleven passengers.

The storm hit the airport as passengers boarded a flight to Jeddah.

As per a report by Xinhua News Agency, at least four children were among the eleven passengers injured when a glass facade at an airport terminal collapsed.

Videos shared on social media platforms showed women and children screaming as the storm hit the departure hall, causing the building’s exterior glass to fall on them.

The storm caused significant damage and authorities were forced to delay flights for hours.

In recent years Yemen has experienced an increase in the frequency and amount of summer rainfall due to climate change in the Indian Ocean circulation.

