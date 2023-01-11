Yemen: 7 displaced children die of cold wave in Marib camps

Sanaa: The severe cold wave in the Yemeni governorate of Marib has caused the death of seven children in camps for the displaced there, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The official government source in the executive unit for the management of displaced camps in Marib told Xinhua on Tuesday, that the government unit recorded, from mid-November until last Monday, January 9, the death of seven children affected by severe cold waves.

As per media reports, these children died in a number of displacement camps in the city of Marib and the camps located in the Al-Wadi district of the governorate.

The dozens of displaced families suffer greatly from the severe cold, amid scarcity of resources.

Marib governorate has been hit by a cold wave since mid-November, and the cold intensified during the last half of December, and is still continuing today.

In December 2022, the governmental executive unit in Marib had called om humanitarian work partners to meet the winter needs and work to provide displaced families with basic needs to protect them from severe cold and frost waves, taking into account the category of children and the elderly— they are the most vulnerable, and these groups are most affected by the weather.

Marib governorate, especially the government-controlled areas, hosts the largest displacement camps in Yemen, and more than 2,222,500 displaced persons live in these camps, according to government estimates.

UN estimates indicate that more than three million Yemenis have been displaced from their homes as a result of the ongoing conflict since late 2014, between government forces and the Houthis.