2M Yemeni children paying price for tragic civil war: UNICEF

Sanaa: The number of displaced people in Yemen has increased due to the crisis that the country has been witnessing for eight years, bringing the number of displaced people to about 4.3 million people, including two million children.

United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said in a report on its official website, “the conflict is the main cause of displacement in Yemen.”

The United Nations constantly warns of the deteriorating situation in Yemen. The organization announced earlier that about two million children in Yemen need treatment for acute malnutrition, of whom 360,000 are at risk of death.

What’s happening in Yemen?

The civil war in Yemen erupted in late 2014 after the Iran-backed Houthi movement swept and took control of several northern governorates, forcing the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital, Sanaa.

Since the conflict escalated in March 2015, the country has become a living hell for the country’s children. Less than half of the health facilities are functional, of which several lack basic equipment. Many health workers have not received regular salaries for several years.

Yemen remains one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world, with around 23.7 million people in need of aid, including almost 13 million children.

More than 10,200 children have been killed or maimed since the conflict began, and thousands more have been recruited into the fighting. More than two million children are out of school, which makes them even more vulnerable.