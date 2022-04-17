Yemen’s Houthis criticize new U.S.-led task force in Red Sea 

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 17th April 2022 2:47 pm IST
Yemen’s Houthis criticize new U.S.-led task force in Red Sea 
Photo: Reuters

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthis criticised a new U.S.-led task force that will patrol the Red Sea following a series of attacks by the Iran-backed rebels in a waterway that’s essential to global trade.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the Houthis’ chief negotiator and spokesman, said late Friday that the U.S. move in the Red Sea, which comes amid a cease-fire in the country’s civil war, contradicts Washington’s claim of supporting the UN-brokered truce.

The task force “enshrines the aggression and blockade on Yemen,” he claimed on his Telegram social media account.

MS Education Academy

Abdul-Salam apparently referred to a Saudi-led coalition the rebels have been fighting for years. The coalition, which until recently was backed by the U.S., imposes an air and sea blockade on Houthi-held areas.

Iran is the main supporter of the Houthis who seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in September 2014. The Saudi-led coalition entered the war on the side of Yemen’s exiled government in March 2015. Years of inconclusive fighting has pushed the Arab world’s poorest nation to the brink of famine.

Another Houthi leader, Daifallah al-Shami, also criticised the U.S.-led task force, saying it sends negative signals.

The new task force of two to eight ships aims to target those smuggling coal, drugs, weapons and people in the Red Sea, according to Vice Adm. Brad Cooper.

Yemen’s rebels criticize new, U.S.-led task force in Red Sea

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button