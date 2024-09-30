Yo Yo Honey Singh: ‘Dua karein, Inshallah jald Pakistan aaun’

Mumbai: Indian rapper and music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh, known for his game-changing contributions to Bollywood music, recently expressed his eagerness to connect with fans in Pakistan.

During his appearance at the IIFA 2024 event, Honey Singh interacted with the media, where he was asked about his massive fanbase across the border. When asked what message he had for his fans in Pakistan, Honey Singh responded with a heartfelt message: “Dua karein ki mein jaldi Pakistan aaun perform karun.” He further added, “Inshallah time hoga toh zaroor aayenge,” showing his willingness to perform in the country when the time allows.

The rapper’s popularity extends far beyond India, with a huge following in Pakistan.

Interestingly, Honey Singh had also shared a personal anecdote about his family’s roots in Pakistan. In a recent conversation with RJ Tayyab Arshmaan on the show Chai Pe Charcha, he disclosed that his family originally hails from Lahore.

Honey Singh expressed his desire to explore his heritage, mentioning his wish to visit Nankana Sahib, a significant Sikh pilgrimage site, and to meet his fans in Lahore. “Whenever I get to visit Pakistan, should it be in my fate, my forefathers were from Lahore. I’d like to visit Lahore, go to Nankana Sahib to pay my respects, and meet you all,” the rapper said.

Honey Singh’s journey to stardom began as a session and recording artist, but he quickly rose to fame with his unique style of blending Indian sounds with modern hip-hop beats. His chart-topping tracks like “Angreji Beat,” “Brown Rang,” “High Heels,” and “Lungi Dance” made him a household name in both India and beyond.