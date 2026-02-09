Yo Yo Honey Singh poses alongside boxing star Amir Khan: With my legendary brother

Mumbai: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh struck a warm, celebratory note as he posed alongside British boxing icon Amir Khan, calling him his “legendary brother.”

Honey Singh took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with Amir Khan. In the image, the duo’s camaraderie shone through. The picture showed them standing close together, posing confidently with their fists raised toward the camera in a playful, boxer-style stance.

For the caption, the rapper wrote: “With my legendary brother @amirkingkhan.”

Amir Khan is a British former professional boxer who competed from 2005 to 2022. He began to box competitively at the age of 11. He rose to fame during the 2004 Summer Olympics, where he won a silver medal in the lightweight division and became the youngest at the age of 17.

He turned professional in 2005. He later became one of the youngest ever British professional world champions, winning the World Boxing Association (WBA) title at the age of 22.

Meanwhile, Honey Singh made his mark on the music scene with the release of his Punjabi album International Villager in 2011. The album’s track “Gabru”, featuring J-Star, quickly climbed to the top of the Asian music charts, including the official BBC Asian charts.

His collaborations with prominent artists, like Diljit Dosanjh for “Lak 28 Kudi”, further cemented his position.

He sang his first Hindi song in Mastan. His popularity surged on YouTube with two of his videos “Brown Rang” and “High Heels” ranking among the top trending videos that year. Following the success of “Brown Rang”, Singh released “Angreji Beat” in collaboration with Gippy Grewal.

In 2024, Singh launched his album Glory, featuring 18 tracks, including “Millionaire”, “Rap God”, and “Jatt Mehkma”. In December 2024, a documentary titled Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous was released on Netflix.