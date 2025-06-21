Yoga is India’s gift to the world: Telangana health minister

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Saturday, June 21 said that yoga is the greatest gift from India to the world.

Addressing a gathering at the Gachibowli Stadium on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Narsimha said that the nation should remember Maharishi Patanjali who initiated the practice of Yoga.

“Yoga is not just an exercise, it unites the body, mind and soul. It is the best solution to health issues such as blood pressure, sugar and cancer,” Narasimha added. The health minister stressed that determination and a good teacher are required to do yoga; adding that the exercise helps strengthen mental clarity, physical strength and concentration.

Also Read BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy arrested at Hyderabad Airport

“The Telangana government is taking steps to promote yoga. 630 yoga teachers have been appointed so far and the appointment of another 264 teachers is ongoing,” Narasimha explained. The Telangana government is conducting yoga classes at health centers across the state.

The government also aims to integrate yoga into educational institutions. Steps are being taken to incorporate Yogic science and neuropathy in postgraduate courses.