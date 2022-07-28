Yogi Adityanath condemns Congress MP’s remark on President

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 28th July 2022 8:27 pm IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has “strongly condemned” the controversial remark made by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury against President Droupadi Murmu in Parliament.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that the remarks were an insult to the Constitution of India, to women and the entire tribal community.

Also Read
Karnataka: Yogi’s model will be adopted if required, says Bommai

He said that the Congress MP should apologise to the nation as such an offence is “unpardonable”.

MS Education Academy

The Chief Minister also said that the Congress cannot escape its responsibility on the matter.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button