Yogi Adityanath condemns Congress MP’s remark on President

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has “strongly condemned” the controversial remark made by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury against President Droupadi Murmu in Parliament.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that the remarks were an insult to the Constitution of India, to women and the entire tribal community.

He said that the Congress MP should apologise to the nation as such an offence is “unpardonable”.

The Chief Minister also said that the Congress cannot escape its responsibility on the matter.