Yogi government tightens grips on Maulana Tauqeer Raza

Bareilly: In the wake of Maulana Rauqeer Raza Khan, President of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), protest event held at the city’s Islamia Inter College ground on Sunday to demand the arrest of Nupur Sharma, the former spokesperson of BJP, the city’s Kotwali Police registered a case against him for violating Section 144 by allowing thousands of people to participate in the protest.

It is alleged that the authorities had given permission for only 1500 persons to participate in the event by maintaining Covid-19 protocol but the members of IMC violated Section 144 by allowing thousands of people.

The organizers of the event Mohammed Farhat and Makhdoom Baig had taken permission from Bareilly City Magistrate Rajiv Pandey for the protest which was granted for only 1500 persons.

However, the officials of Kotwali Police Station said that thousands of people participated in this event in violation of the permission granted.

With the announcement of Maulana Touqeer Raza Khan’s protest event demanding arrest of Nupur Sharma, the city police were on high alert.

The Protest was to take place on June 17, but due to some reasons, it was rescheduled to June 19 on Sunday.

Thousands of people participated in this protest event, which was concluded peacefully. But still the authorities slap charges against the organizers for violating Section 144 of IPC.

Addressing the protestors, Maulana said he had brought a memorandum but would not submit it to the authorities as he had no trust in the government.

Maulana asked why bulldozers is exclusively being used against Muslim protesters.

Regarding the Agnipath protesters burning trains, Maulana commented sarcastically saying: “If you name the scheme ‘Agni’ (fire) then fire is bound to spread.”

He appealed the Prime Minister Narinder Modi to do an indepth study of Islam to understand it.